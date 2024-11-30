Palestinian Resistance confronts IOF raids across West Bank

The al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Brigades announced early on Saturday that its combatants confronted the invading Israeli occupation forces, which had stormed the city from multiple directions in Silat al-Dhahr, using gunfire and explosive devices, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported.

In turn, the al-Quds Brigades – Tulkarem Brigades also reported engaging with the Israeli occupation forces, launching bursts of gunfire along the southern fronts as they advanced.

As part of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Yabad, south of Jenin. According to reports by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli occupation vehicles entered the town, spread across its streets, and opened live fire on citizens, sparking clashes.

Israeli occupation forces also stormed the town of Jamaain, south of Nablus, and the Wadi al-Hariya area in al-Khalil.

After storming the Khallat Hador area in al-Khalil, the occupying forces destroyed Palestinians' vehicles and fired tear gas inside commercial shops in the town of Idna, west of the city.

On Friday evening, Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Idna, west of al-Khalil, firing stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians. They spread across the roads and around homes in the al-Qurnah neighborhood, setting up a military checkpoint and detaining and searching vehicles.

In southern Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported injuries from live ammunition during confrontations in the towns of Iraq Burin and Jama'in.

AMK/PR