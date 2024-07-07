  1. World
Israeli forces arrest 16 Palestinians in West Bank raids

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Israeli soldiers have detained at least 16 Palestinians during a raid on the town of Silwad near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

This latest round of arrests comes amid reports of renewed negotiations between Hamas and Israel over the exchange of captives held by both sides, as reported by the Wafa news agency.

In another operation, Israeli soldiers arrested three Palestinians during an early morning raid in Far’a, south of Tubas, according to Wafa.

According to recent figures from the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, around 9,535 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

