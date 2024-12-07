Palestinians confront Israeli forces' raids in West Bank

Palestinian youth confronted Israeli occupation forces raiding the town of Beita in southern Nablus, in the northern Gaza Strip, while occupation forces raided several other towns in the same governorate, including Barqa, Beit Amrin, Bazarya, and Qasra, according to the Lebanese Al Mayadeen.

Also, local media reported that Israeli troops assaulted Palestinians and vandalized their private properties.

Meanwhile, in the Faraa refugee camp, south of Tubas, Palestinian Resistance combatants detonated an improvised explosive device, targeting Israeli occupation forces near the al-Malki Bridge.

In the southern West Bank, the occupation's military invaded the city of Yata in al-Khalil and seized several vehicles.

In occupied al-Quds, Israeli forces invaded the Qalandya refugee camp, detaining a Palestinian youth.

Israeli occupation forces' continuous aggression on the occupied West Bank coincides with the expansion of illegal settlements in the territory, the desecration of religious sites, and the incitement of extremist Zionist officials against Palestinians.

AMK/PR