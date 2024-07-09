Resistance confronts IOF raid in Nur Shams, targets vehicle w

Al Mayadeen correspondent highlighted that the Israeli occupation military deployed new military reinforcements to the camp, with its forces firing at Palestinian citizens' homes.

The Tulkarm Brigade - al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, announced that it targeted Israeli occupation forces and their military vehicles with heavy gunfire and improvised explosive devices (IEDs), achieving confirmed direct hits.

The brigade confirmed that it successfully targeted an Israeli D9-typed military bulldozer with an improvised explosive device, adding that its fighters continue to engage with Israeli occupation forces on various axes.

MNA