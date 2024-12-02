Fierce West Bank resistance force Israeli army out of Nablus

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) were forced to withdraw from the eastern part of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank after hours of incursions foiled by confrontations with Palestinian Resistance combatants, Lebanese Al Mayadeen reported on Monday.

The al-Quds Brigades - Nablus Brigade confirmed that its combatants confronted the occupation forces' incursion into the eastern area of Nablus and the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, targeting the troops with heavy gunfire and explosive devices.

Similarly, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades - Nablus stated that its combatants engaged in intense confrontations with the occupation forces in the eastern area and around Balata Refugee Camp using automatic weapons.

Israeli forces stormed the eastern part of Nablus on Sunday evening.

According to security and local sources cited by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, more than 20 Israeli military vehicles, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the area from the Awarta and Beit Furik checkpoints to secure the Israeli settlers' access to Joseph's Tomb east of the city.

AMK/PR