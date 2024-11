TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – A funeral ceremony was held for the defender of the holy shrine Brigadier General Kiumars Pour-Hashemi was held in Tehran’s Payambar A’zam Mosque.

General Kiumars Pour-Hashemi was martyred in an attack by the Takfiri mercenaries of the Zionist regime in Aleppo on November 28. Pour-Hashemi was the commander of Iranian advisers in Aleppo.