Israeli drones violate ceasefire agreement in Beirut: Report

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Israeli Air Force reconnaissance drones are reportedly conducting raids over Beirut, violating the ceasefire agreement.

Israeli drones have been flying at medium and low altitudes for almost the entire day; they are visible in the central neighborhoods and in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect at 4:00 a.m. on November 27. 

On Thursday, Israeli drones attacked a car in the border settlement of Markaba. At the same time, Israeli combat aircraft systematically breach Lebanese airspace, and reconnaissance drones do not leave southern Lebanon.

On the night of November 27, after nearly 14 months of continuous escalation, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect. 

