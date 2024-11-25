  1. Politics
Nov 25, 2024, 7:17 AM

IRGC, Azerbaijan Army hold joint drill in NW Iran

IRGC, Azerbaijan Army hold joint drill in NW Iran

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces and the Azerbaijan Republic’s Army started a 4-day joint exercise in northwest Iran.

Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the IRGC said that the four-day drill named “Aras Joint Exercise” began earlier in the day.

The drill is conducted by special forces of the IRGC Ground Force and special forces of Azerbaijan’s Army in the border district of Aslan Duz in Ardabil Province, according to the IRGC statement.

The IRGC added that the drill is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and their bilateral cooperation in fighting illegal organized armed groups.

The exercise is also aimed at protecting the security of joint borders, promoting military capabilities, and expanding defense cooperation at tactical and operational levels, in accordance with the agreements reached in line with the common interests of the two neighboring states.

MP/6297790

News ID 224860

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News