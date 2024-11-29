IRGC, Azerbaijani army hold main stage of joint drill

The drill, codenamed “Aras Joint Exercise,” kicked off on November 24 in the high-terrain regions of Aslan Duz County, and was conducted in six different stages.

During the first stage of the drill, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) detected terror operatives, took pictures of their hideouts and transmitted the photographs to command and control centers.

Later on, offensive and defensive electronic warfare tactics were employed, and IRGC ground force units jammed the telecommunications of the hypothetical terrorists using completely indigenous systems, PressTV reported.

The pilots of the IRGC ground forces then successfully conducted two separate helicopter raids in the area, deploying Iranian and Azerbaijani forces to the mountainous region.

In the next phase, two rapid reaction units from Iran’s IRGC ground force and Azerbaijan’s military were stationed in the wargame zone. They besieged the area where terrorists were operating.

Following the full blockade, terror elements sought to flee the region. Still, they were targeted by disguised anti-personnel mines and came under attack by various munitions, including Falaq (Dusk) surface-to-surface rockets.

In the final stage of the military exercise on Thursday, IRGC troops carried out heliborne and parachute jump operations, completely purged the zone of terrorists and wrapped up the drill.

After the conclusion of the Aras Joint Exercise, the exemplary commanders of both Iran’s IRGC ground force and the Azerbaijani army were honored.

MP/