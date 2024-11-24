  1. World
  2. Middle East
Nov 24, 2024, 8:31 PM

Tel Aviv comes under huge Hezbollah missile attack

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Siren alert has been triggered in many areas in central occupied lands as Hezbollah fires new barrage of missiles on Sunday afternoon.

Rocket sirens blared repeatedly across central occupied lands on Sunday evening, marking one of the most intense days of alerts since the outbreak of the ongoing war, Ynet reported on Sunday.

According to local Israeli media, settlers were alerted to potential rocket threats three times in under an hour, with over 500 sirens sounding nationwide since the morning hours.

The Israeli army admitted on Sunday that "Hezbollah has fired some 250 rockets at 'Israel' since this morning.

Several of the rocket impacts caused damage and injuries in both central and northern occupied lands, the Times of Israel reported the Israeli army as saying in a statement.

MNA

News ID 224856

