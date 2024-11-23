5 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraqi airstrike on Kirkuk

In a statement, the JOC’s Security Media Cell said, "Yesterday, a hideout for terrorists was targeted in the Zghaytun Valley within the Kirkuk Operations sector by the Air Force using F-16 fighter jets," Shafaq News reported.

At 9:00 AM, the task force discovered 5 bodies of terrorists inside the hideout, thanks to the precision strike by the Air Force, the statement continued.

The Security Media added, "The search also uncovered four rifles, two explosive belts—both destroyed under controlled conditions—six assorted hand grenades, ammunition, communication equipment, and other logistical supplies within the hideout."

In 2024, Iraqi forces intensified their efforts against ISIL, capturing and killing numerous members, including key leaders. Despite its 2017 territorial defeat, ISIL remains a threat, using insurgent tactics, small mobile units, and "lone wolf" attacks, particularly in liberated provinces like Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh. While the group is incapable of large-scale operations, it exploits security gaps to sustain its presence and reignite violence.

