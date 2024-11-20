Senior Iranian, Chinese diplomats hold meeting in Riyadh

In the meeting, Takht Ravanchi referred to the meeting of Chinese and Iranian presidents on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, stressing the need for implementing the existing agreements and continuing consultations between the two sides.

The Chinese diplomat, for his part, considered the goal of the two sides to advance cooperation based on the consensus of the presidents and announced China's readiness to use all capacities, including China's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025, to expand cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

The two Iranian and Chinese officials also conferred on the latest regional and international developments and issues of interest.

Takht Ravanchi is visiting the Saudi capital to attend the second joint tripartite committee meeting between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China to follow up on the Beijing-brokered rapprochement deal between Tehran and Riyadh.

