Iran could have hit everywhere in 'Israel': SNSC secretary

He made the remarks in his meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh in Tehran on Wednesday.

“From a strategic point of view, this is the Zionist enemy that, despite numerous killings of the innocent people in Gaza, has achieved nothing and suffered significant losses and finally, has faced a bankrupt economy,” Ahmadian said, adding that, today, all public opinion in the world has recognized the legitimacy of the oppressed Palestinian people and the Zionist occupation and racism.

The Zionist enemy launched a propaganda campaign before and after it targeted a few small centers in Iran while Iran could have hit everywhere in the occupied territories even though all the American and Western defenses assisted it (Zionist regime) in repelling it, Iran’s top security official emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ahmadian pointed to the power of Hezbollah and the Resistance Movement and said that the power of Hezbollah and the Resistance movement has put the Zionist enemy in big trouble, and its American and Western supporters have forced them to seek a solution to save this criminal regime and prevent further blows from being inflicted on it.

It has now become clear that it is the resistance movement that will win and to whom the region will belong, the secretary of Iran Supreme National Security Council added.

During the talk, the two sides emphasized the development and expansion of relations in the economic and trade fields and also implementation of the agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) previously inked between the two countries.

This is the first visit of the new Syrian foreign minister to Tehran which was made at the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visiting Syrian foreign minister had met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

MA/Nour News