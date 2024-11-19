Lebanon to file complaint against Israel at UNSC

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it had instructed its permanent mission to the UN in New York to submit a formal complaint to the council condemning Israel's continuing assaults on the Lebanese military, Anadolu Agency reported.

Two soldiers died and three others were injured, including one in critical condition, following an Israeli strike on a military outpost in the town of Mari in the Hasbaiyya district, southern Lebanon, the statement noted.

With this latest incident, the total number of Lebanese army soldiers killed by Israeli attacks since Oct. 8, 2023, rose to 36.

The ministry emphasized that the attacks undermine international efforts to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The ministry stressed that ensuring the safety of the Lebanese army and supporting it in carrying out its full duties is crucial to strengthening security along Lebanon's borders.

SD/