Iran summons Hungarian envoy over EU bans on shipping com.

The ambassador of Hungary to Tehran Giola Peto, whose country presides over the European Union (EU) was summoned by the Director General of the Western Europe Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey Iran’s strong protest against the recent sanctions imposed by the bloc on the Iranian Shipping company.

The Iranian diplomat considered the sanctions to be contrary to international law and a violation of the principle of freedom of navigation and maritime trade.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave these senseless behaviors that are in violation of international standards unanswered," the Iranian diplomat said, adding that the the founders and initiators of these unilateral coercive measures must shoulder the responsibility for the consequences and outcomes of such an approach.

The Hungarian ambassador, for his part, said that he would convey the matter to Brussels as soon as possible.

MNA