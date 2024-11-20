Iran FM slams fresh European sanction against Tehran

During a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Abbas Araghchi and Jean-Noel Barrot discussed the latest developments related to nuclear negotiations and regional issues.

Araghchi strongly condemned the decision by Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to present a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, stating that such a move contradicts the positive atmosphere that has been established in the interactions between Iran and the IAEA and will only further complicate the issue.

Concerning regional developments, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to the ongoing aggression of the Israeli regime against Lebanon and the continued violence in Gaza.

He emphasized the responsibility of the supporters of the occupying regime in perpetuating these tragedies and called for urgent action from all parties involved to compel the Zionist regime to cease its aggression in Lebanon and Gaza.

