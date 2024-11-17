Xi says he will work with Trump team as he meets Biden

Biden met Xi for about two hours at a hotel where the Chinese leader was staying, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Lima, Peru, for their first talks in seven months, Reuters.

"China's goal of a stable, healthy and sustainable China-US relationship remains unchanged" after Trump's election, Xi said as he met Biden, acknowledging "ups and downs" between the countries.

"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences."

Biden told Xi that the two leaders have not always agreed but their discussions have been "frank" and "candid."

Two months before Trump returns to the White House, US officials see magnified risks of conflict during the transition.

Biden told Xi that maintaining leader-to-leader talks would be vital even after he left office, said Biden national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The president-elect has vowed to adopt blanket 60% tariffs on US imports of Chinese goods as part of a package of "America First" trade measures. Beijing opposes those steps.

Biden has aimed to lower tensions with China, and there were few signs of a breakthrough on the major issues.

MNA/