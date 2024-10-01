Air France cancels all flights to Israel

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

AEGEAN AIRLINES: The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until October 31 and to and from Tel Aviv until October 6.

AIR ALGERIE: The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

AIRBALTIC: Latvia's airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 14.

AIR EUROPA: The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv on September 30 and October 1, it said in an e-mailed comment.

AIR FRANCE-KLM: Air France expanded the suspension of flights to Beirut until October 1. KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until October 26.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until November 3.

