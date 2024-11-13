UN condemns worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Joyce Msuya, interim chief of the OCHA humanitarian agency, made the statement at a UN Security Council meeting in Palestine on Tuesday.

"We are witnessing acts reminiscent of the gravest international crimes," she said.

She condemned the Israeli military’s recent escalations in Gaza’s north, noting that civilians have been "driven” from their homes and often forced to witness the deaths of their family members.

"What distinction was made, and what precautions were taken, if more than 70 percent of civilian housing is either damaged or destroyed?" Msuya told the UN Security Council.

The UN official raised the alarm over the Israeli Knesset's recent bill which aims to ban the activities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, starting in January.

She urged UN member states to use diplomatic and economic pressure to prevent further suffering of the Palestinian people.

Israel unleashed the Gaza onslaught on October 7. The Tel Aviv regime has killed about 44,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

AMK/PressTV