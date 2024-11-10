3 more European airlines cancel flights to Israel

Italian airline ITA Airways said all flights to and from 'Israel' will be halted until Jan. 12, Israel Hayom newspaper said, according to Anadolu Agency.

ITA Airways is the only Italian airline operating regularly in 'Israel.'

French carrier Air France also extended its suspension of all flights to Israel until Dec. 26.

Air France had previously canceled its flights on a weekly basis but now it has issued a suspension lasting nearly 45 days.

The airline had initially canceled its flights for the period up to Nov. 12 but has now extended it further.

Greek airline Aegean Airlines also announced that it would not resume flights to 'Israel' until Dec, 3, according to the daily.

In recent days, several other European carriers have either canceled flights to 'Israel' or extended their suspensions due to escalating regional tension.

On Wednesday, Spanish airline Iberia canceled its flights to 'Israel' through the end of November, following a missile strike from Lebanon that landed near a parking area at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport. In addition, American Airlines has removed all flights to 'Israel' from its system until September 2025.

Several other international airlines, including Virgin and Delta, have canceled flights to 'Israel' through the spring of 2025.

MNA