Flights operating normally at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport

Chalandari stated that while flights scheduled between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. faced delays, all domestic carriers resumed their regular schedules by 9 a.m.

He noted that foreign carriers "FlyDubai," "Jazeera Airways," "Air Arabia," "Cham Wings," and "SalamAir" temporarily suspended flights to Tehran but are expected to resume services later tonight.

Additionally, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, and Qatar Airways have indicated they will restart flights to Iran from October 31 after suspensions due to regional security concerns, he said.

Chalandari dismissed foreign media reports of damage to the airport's defense systems, clarifying that the Imam Khomeini Airport is a civilian passenger hub and houses no air defense systems. "There has been no damage to the airport or its surrounding area," he stressed.

These remarks followed an announcement from Iran’s Air Defense Force earlier in the day, which reported intercepting Zionist attacks targeting military installations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces.

RHM/IRN