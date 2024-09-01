Iran win bronze at Beach U19 World Championships 2024

The third-place match and the final of the 18th edition of the U-19 Beach Volleyball World Championship were held in Shanglu, China on Sunday.

Iran's national team faced their Mexican opponents in the third-place game on Sunday (September 1) and won 2-1 (21-15, 19-21, and 15-6.)

The Iranian U-19 team defeated the United States, Australia, and Thailand in the qualifying stage and advanced directly to the quarterfinals as their group's leader. The Iranians also thrashed Chile and Poland in the quarter-finals. In the semi-finals, Latvia defeated them and they finally won the bronze medal.

This was the first time Iran's national under-19 beach volleyball team win a medal in the World Championships and made history by winning this bronze medal.

MNA