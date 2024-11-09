Ukraine responsible for cyberattacks on healthcare facilities

"Our country is regularly subject to cyberattacks on health care facilities. From the beginning of 2022, we've repeatedly seen incidents of various size and scale, from stealing patient personal data and disabling CAT scans to causing sites for children's hospitals to crash," Sputnik reported, citing the remarks of Nebenzia during a UN Security Council meeting on ransomware attacks on Friday.

He added, "In many cases, responsibility for such attacks is borne by Ukrainian groups,"

Nebenzia pointed out that ransomware-related cybercrimes should be addressed by the Convention Against Cybercrime and called for its swift entry into force.

