  1. Politics
Nov 9, 2024, 11:20 AM

Relations between Ukraine,UK worse under Labour

Relations between Ukraine,UK worse under Labour

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – Ukraine’s relationship with the UK has “got worse” since the Labour government took power in July, officials in Kyiv said voicing frustration over Britain’s failure to supply additional long-range missiles.

The UK prime minister is yet to visit Ukraine four months after taking office and a frustrated Kyiv has said that a trip would be worthless unless Keir Starmer committed to replenishing stocks of the sought-after long-range Storm Shadow system, Guardian reported.

“There’s no point in his coming as a tourist,” one senior figure in Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration said at a time when Ukraine is acutely concerned about the impact that Donald Trump’s US election victory will have on its war effort.

Ukraine is growing increasingly unhappy with London as Russian troops advance in the east of the country at their fastest rate since 2022, with US officials concluding that the frontlines can no longer be considered static. Ukrainian commanders said they were heavily outgunned.

At the same time, Trump’s election victory on Wednesday has raised concerns that the US could halt or slow military aid to Ukraine and force Kyiv to negotiate a humiliating peace with Russia.

Ukraine’s principal complaint with the UK is that it has not supplied any additional missiles from its Storm Shadow reserves.

The official said: “It isn’t happening. Starmer isn’t giving us long-range weapons. The situation is not the same as when Rishi Sunak was prime minister. The relationship has got worse.”

SD/

News ID 224185

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News