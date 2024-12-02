Iran arrests ringleader of separatist terrorist group

The Prosecutor General of Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran Mehdi Shamsabadi announced on Monday that security forces from the Intelligence Directorate of Sistan and Baluchestan, the Quds Headquarters, and the Police managed to arrest Habibollah Sarbazi, the ringleader linked to the separatist group “Sahab” along with two of his accomplices.

Shamsabadi further revealed that four armed members of this terrorist group were killed before they could carry out any attacks.

During the operation, police also confiscated a significant quantity of ammunition and weapons from the terrorists, he added.

Shamsabadi noted that the group’s primary aim was to destabilize the southeastern region and hinder the development of the Makran coastal area.

