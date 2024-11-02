China says supporting Iran efforts to safeguard its security

“China condemns the terrorist attack and opposes all forms of terrorism,” spokesman Lin Jian also said during a press conference on Friday.

He was referring to a terror attack that claimed the lives of 10 police forces in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan late last month.

The attack targeted a police convoy in the city of Taftan in the southeastern province close to the border with Pakistan on October 26.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, which is based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the ambush.

Also on Friday, the Ground Forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said they had begun conducting major counterterrorism exercises in the province that had so far led to the death of four terrorists, including a major member of the terror outfit that conducted the attack.

Earlier this week, the Chinese official also commented on attacks that were carried out by the Israeli regime against several military facilities across the Islamic Republic late last month, killing four servicemen of the Iranian Armed Forces and one civilian.

“China opposes violating the sovereignty and undermining the security of other countries and opposes the abuse of force. The tensions in the Middle East are running high. Relevant parties need to refrain from further increasing the overall security risks in the region,” he said.

“The recent incidents once again highlight the urgency to end the fighting. The international community, especially major countries with influence, should take concrete actions to play a constructive role and create necessary conditions for the de-escalation of regional tensions,” the spokesman added.

Iran has asserted that it is not after war, but reserves the right to retaliate against the Israeli atrocity and will deliver appropriate responses to potential further acts of aggression against the country.

MNA/Press TV