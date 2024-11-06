Iranian government reacts to US election results

The US, under then-president Trump, unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear accord signed in 2015 with Iran and imposed a series of draconian sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Reacting to Trump's probable election victory, Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told reporters in Tehran Wednesday that Iran does not see any difference between Trump and his election rival Kamala Harris.

"The election of the US president has nothing to do with us. The general policies of the US and Iran are constant," she said.

"It doesn't matter who becomes the president in the United States because all the necessary planning has been made in advance," Mohajerani said, explaining that Iran is prepared to deal with any new sanctions.

"More than five decades of sanctions have made Iran hardened and we are not worried about Trump's re-election," she said.

"Basically, we do not see any difference between these two people [Trump and Harris]. Sanctions have strengthened Iran's internal power and we have the power to deal with new sanctions."

Trump officially became the 47th US president on Wednesday, securing a second non-consecutive term nearly four years after he left the White House following a major defeat to his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Polls for weeks had shown a knife-edge race between Harris and the twice-impeached Trump, who would be the oldest ever president at the time of inauguration, the first felon president and only the second in history to serve non-consecutive terms.

The businessman-turned-politician also faces sentencing in a criminal case over hush money payments to an adult movie actress, while the controversy over his unprecedented attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden still persists.

MNA/