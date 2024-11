"After the election, the US may consider pulling troops out of Iraq and Syria. They [the Americans] don’t want their military to be present in the region that is in Iran’s sphere of influence. As long as US troops are stationed there, they are open to attacks," Hakan Fidan told the Turkey newspaper, according to TASS.

According to Fidan, the US is discussing withdrawing troops from the Baghdad-controlled area of Iraq in 2025 and from Iraqi Kurdistan in 2026.

