Iran, Pakistan FMs hold official meeting in Islamabad(+VIDEO)

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Araghchi and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff discussed the latest developments related to bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan, the situation in the region, especially defense-military cooperation and ensuring security on common borders.

Araghchi is also scheduled to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meetings between high-ranking delegations of the two countries will also be held simultaneously under the chairmanship of the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

"The relations between Iran and Pakistan are special relations. We have very good, old and continuous neighborly relations and very extensive political, economic, cultural and people relations with each other," Araghchi said upon his arrival in Islamabad.

MNA/