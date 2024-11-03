Over 26k missiles fired toward Israel

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime announced in a report that since October 7 last year, 26,360 rockets have been fired at occupied Palestine.

These missiles were fired at occupied Palestine from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, the report said.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

