Numerous Gazans killed, injured in recent Israeli airstrikes

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Wednesday that Israeli fighter jets bombed the tents housing displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis on Tuesday evening.

Al-Mayadeen news agency reports that “numerous” people have been killed and injured in the attack.

Separately, Israeli warplanes pounded a tent sheltering displaced Palestinians in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing at least two people.

The Palestinian Information Center said in a post on X that the bodies of two victims were brought to the Al-Aqsa Hospital following the Israeli regime’s attack on a tent of displaced people located west of Deir el-Balah.

Earlier in the day, Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building sheltering displaced Palestinians in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, killing scores of people and trapping many others.

So far, the occupying regime has killed at least 43,061 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 101,223 others, in the besieged Gaza.

In its brutal aggression, Israel has deliberately targeted buildings and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and committed war crimes.

