UNSC condemns 'heinous and cowardly' attack in Iran

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack on a patrol unit of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Goharkooh region of the city of Taftan, in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Iran on 26 October, a statement appeared on the website of the United Nations read on Wednesday.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, people and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever, and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen carried out a surprise attack against police vehicles in the Goharkooh district of Taftan County on Saturday and opened fire on them.

Two days later on Monday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Base in Sistan and Baluchistan Province announced the detention of four individuals linked to the terrorist attack, for which Jaish Ul-Adl terrorist group had taken responsibility.

