Oct 31, 2024, 9:42 AM

Top Iranian, Indonesian diplomats discuss expanding ties

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of Iran and Indonesia discussed expanding bilateral relations between Tehran and Jakarta.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone talk with his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono on Wednesday.

During the phone conversation, Araghchi congratulated Sugiono on his appointment as the new foreign minister of Indonesia.

He also hailed Indonesia's condemnation of the Israeli regime's aggression on Iran.

The two sides discussed tensions in West Asia, the ongoing Israeli regime's genocidal war in Gaza, and Tel Aviv's attacks on Lebanon.

They also stressed the need for immediate action by the international community as well as joint efforts by Islamic countries to help stop Israeli crimes against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

