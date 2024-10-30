  1. Politics
Iran to respond to Israel even if it throws arrow in a desert

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Iran would respond to any Israeli aggression against its soil, even if the action is as tiny and ineffective as throwing an arrow toward one of the country's deserts, the Iranian defense chief says.

Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday morning.

Even if the Zionist regime shoots an arrow at our country, Iran would not forgive it and it would surely respond to the Zionists, he said.

If a country invades another country's space, that country has the right to respond, Nasirzadeh stressed.

Referring to the air attacks carried out by the terrorist regime of Israel against Iran earlier this week, the Iranian defense minister said that no fighter jet entered the country's airspace during the Israeli aggression.

No problem has been made in the missile production process, he added.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli attack. 

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused to some sites, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

