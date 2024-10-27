  1. World
Hezbollah urges evacuation of northern Israeli settlements

TEHRAN, Oct. 27 (MNA) – Hezbollah issued an evacuation order for 25 Israeli settlements and cities north of occupied Palestine amid the regime’s aggression on southern Lebanon and heavy fire exchanges with the Resistance over the past year.

Lebanon’s al-Manar television network reported on Saturday that Hezbollah Military Media had released a video that warned the Zionist settlers remaining in 25 settlements and cities to “evacuate immediately.”

The settlements included Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya, Rosh Pina, Katzrin, and 21 of others.

“You are requested to evacuate immediately,” Hezbollah warning read.

“Your settlements have become bases and staging grounds for enemy military forces attacking Lebanon. As a result, they have become legitimate military targets for the Islamic Resistance’s air and missile forces.”

