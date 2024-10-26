Hezbollah hits 3 Israeli Merkava tanks in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said on Saturday morning that it targeted three Merkava tanks with guided missiles.

Two of the tanks were on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Odaisseh and the other was near the "Misgav Am" site in occupied Palestine.

The tanks were burned down and their crews were either killed or wounded.

Hezbollah also launched an air attack on an Israeli army base east of the city of Safad in northern occupied territories.

The attack was carried out with a swarm of explosives-laden drones.

In addition, Hezbollah combatants targeted the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” with a rocket barrage.

The Resistance group went on to say that the operation was “in defense of Lebanon” and in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities, villages, and civilians.

Israel has been targeting Lebanon since October 2023, when it launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. As many as 2,483 Lebanese people have been killed and 11,628 others wounded as a result of the regime’s intensified attacks against the country.

Hezbollah has been responding to the aggression with numerous retaliatory operations, targeting the occupied Palestinian territories.

