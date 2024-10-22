Zionists gather for conference to rebuild settlements in Gaza

The event, held in an area designated by the Israeli army as a closed military zone near the settlement of Be’eri at Gaza border, carries the slogan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party along with the “Gaza is Ours, Forever” slogan and is centered on preparing for settlement efforts in the territory under the title of “Preparing to Resettle Gaza," which Israel evacuated in 2005, Anadolu Agency reported.

Several government ministers and Knesset members attended the conference, including far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Minister of Equality May Golan, one of the conference organizers, called for the establishment of Jewish-only settlements in Gaza.

"We will hit them where it hurts - their land. Anyone who uses his land to plan another holocaust will receive another Nakba from us," she said, after saying that the "Arabs have lost right to live in Gaza after October 7."

South Africa has already filed a case against Israel at the ICJ in December 2023, accusing Tel Aviv of violating the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. The court held hearings in January 2024 regarding protective measures for Gaza.

Israel has continued a genocidal offensive on the Gaza Strip last year, after Hamas Al Aqsa Storm Operation, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,600 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 99,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israeli regime faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

