Iran Air Defense Force issues statement after Israel attack

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, it said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

Further details are under investigation.

MNA/