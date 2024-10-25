Israeli regime has ' hit list' to target reporters: report

Al Jazeera issued a strong statement criticizing Israel for what it described as a “hit list” of journalists, intensifying the crackdown on media coverage in Gaza. The network condemned the move as part of an effort to suppress reporting on the ongoing conflict, where dozens of journalists have already been killed by Israeli forces.

“These fabricated accusations are a blatant attempt to silence the few remaining journalists in the region, thereby obscuring the harsh realities of the war from audiences worldwide,” the Qatar-based broadcaster stated. Al Jazeera, one of the few international media outlets still operating in northern Gaza, emphasized that its recent coverage has highlighted potential Israeli war crimes.

The Qatar-based network “categorically” rejected Israel's characterization of its journalists as terrorists, asserting that they are fulfilling their duty by documenting the humanitarian crisis unfolding under Israel’s siege and bombardment, which the International Court of Justice has deemed plausible genocide.

Al Jazeera pointed to a recurring pattern of attacks on its journalists, referencing the killings of Shireen Abu Akleh in 2022 and staff members Samer Abu Daqqa, Hamza Al Dahdouh, and Ismail Al Ghoul over the past year. The broadcaster has pursued legal action in the International Criminal Court (ICC), where investigations into Israeli leaders for potential arrest warrants are underway.

Press freedom organizations report that Israeli forces have killed more than 100 journalists and media workers in the past year. Al Jazeera warned that Israel’s latest accusations could justify further targeted assassinations of journalists still reporting from Gaza.

“Al Jazeera stands firm in its belief that journalism is not a crime, and we will continue to bring the truth to light, no matter what obstacles or threats we face,” the network stated, urging the international community to act swiftly to protect journalists and halt Israel’s attacks on media professionals.

One of the journalists named by Israel, Hossam Shabat, dismissed the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Israel’s army has released fabricated dossiers framing us, the last remaining journalists in North Gaza reporting on Israel’s extermination and ethnic-cleansing campaign, as ‘terrorists,’” Shabat posted.

“This blatant and belligerent attempt to transform us, the last witnesses in the north, into killable targets is an assassination threat and obvious attempt to pre-emptively justify our murder,” he added.

MNA

