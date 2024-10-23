General Ghaani visits Hamas office in Tehran (+VIDEO)

General Ghaani met and held talks with Khaled Qaddoumi, Representative of the Hamas Resistance Movement in Tehran, on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also visited the office of Hamas in Tehran to extend condolences over Sinwar's martyrdom.

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli attack in Gaza's Rafah city.

Before becoming Hamas’ political leader, Sinwar served as the group’s leader in Gaza for seven consecutive years. He spent 22 years in an Israeli prison before being released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

MP/