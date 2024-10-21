Iran's Armed Forces in full readiness to combat threats

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force for Coordination Affairs Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi made the remarks addressing the people attending the farewell ceremony of General Abbas Nilforoushan.

Referring to the martyrdom of General Nilforoushan, Masjedi said, "We will not stop with these martyrdoms and we will avenge the blood of those dear martyrs and the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon from the Zionist enemy."

Referring to the enemy's media propaganda regarding General Ghaani, he said that the enemy's recent efforts were a psychological war to make people worry.

Senior IRGC general Abbas Nilforooshan was martyred during intense Israeli airstrikes against Dahiyeh that also led to the martyrdom of the Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran responded to the assassinations as well as the regime’s other atrocities against the Islamic Republic and other regional countries on October 1 by firing 200 ballistic missiles towards critical military and intelligence targets across the occupied Palestinian territories.

