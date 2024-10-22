Iran seeks to prevent spread of war, escalation of tensions

Masoud Pezeshkian and Narendra Modi are in the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th annual BRICS Summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They held talks on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting.

According to local Iranian media, during the meeting, the Iranian president stressed that Tehran does not seek war, but instead is seeking de-escalation and preventing the spread of the war.

After the meeting, Modi wrote in Farsi on X to report on the content of the meeting, saying that "I had a very good meeting with the Iranian president, Mr. Pezeshkian."

"We examined a wide range of issues in bilateral relations between our two countries," the prime minister of India also wrote, adding that "We also discussed ways to deepen relations in very advanced and innovative sectors."

