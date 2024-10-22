Xi, Putin to discuss China-Russia relations, world issues

"The heads of state of China and Russia will have an opportunity to meet [during the summit] and have a deep exchange of views on bilateral relations, international and regional issues," Lin Jian said, according to TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Xi Jinping on October 22, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told the media on Monday.

The 16th summit of the BRICS heads of state, which is the key event of Russia's chairmanship of the association, will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia became the group’s full members.

The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by new members of the association. Representatives of more than 30 countries are expected to be present. Among the foreign leaders who will arrive in Kazan are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

SD/