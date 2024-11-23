  1. Politics
Any escalation scenario possible in Ukraine conflict

Any escalation scenario possible in Ukraine conflict

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Any escalation scenario is possible in the Ukraine conflict because of what the West is doing, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"If the escalation scenario continues to unfold, it won’t be possible to exclude anything because NATO countries have in fact joined the conflict," he pointed out, TASS reported.

According to Medvedev, Western nations need to understand that they are fighting on Ukraine’s side.

"They are not just fighting by providing them with weapons and funds. They are directly involved in military operations because they identify targets in Russia and guide US-and European-made missiles. They are fighting against Russia. And if so, nothing can be excluded," the politician maintained.

