Any escalation scenario possible in Ukraine conflict

"If the escalation scenario continues to unfold, it won’t be possible to exclude anything because NATO countries have in fact joined the conflict," he pointed out, TASS reported.

According to Medvedev, Western nations need to understand that they are fighting on Ukraine’s side.

"They are not just fighting by providing them with weapons and funds. They are directly involved in military operations because they identify targets in Russia and guide US-and European-made missiles. They are fighting against Russia. And if so, nothing can be excluded," the politician maintained.

MP/PR