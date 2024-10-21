'Israel' hands White House demands for ceasefire: Source

The document was delivered by Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, on Thursday, ahead of President Biden's envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut on Monday to seek a resolution to the war.

Israeli officials indicated that the document reflects key principles discussed with the Israeli Ministry of Security and the Israeli Occupation Forces, emphasizing what "Israel" demands in any diplomatic solution to end the war.

One of the demands includes Israeli Occupation Forces' engagement along the border to ensure "active enforcement" that prevents the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon from rebuilding military infrastructure in southern Lebanon near the border, an Israeli official told Axios.

Another demand is for "Israel" to have the freedom to operate in Lebanese airspace, which would constitute a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.

These two demands contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which mandates that the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) enforce a ceasefire between "Israel" and Hezbollah.

