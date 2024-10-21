Lavrov calls on West to abandon idea of Ukraine joining NATO

"The thing is the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine have been squashed. Laws banning education in Russian and the Russian-based media which operated in Ukraine and the Ukrainian media broadcasting in Russian have been adopted. Russian culture has been banned," Lavrov lamented, TASS reported.

"In Kyiv, separate regulations have been issued to cancel any cultural activities in Russian," he added, describing this reality and the intentions being declared by Kyiv and the West to make Ukraine a NATO member as unacceptable.

"All these things must be realized and abandoned," Russia’s top diplomat emphasized.

MNA/PR