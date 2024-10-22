Germany inaugurates new NATO naval HQ in Rostock

"Germany undertakes responsibility in the Baltic Sea," the German defense ministry said, adding that the new NATO headquarters, the Commander Task Force Baltic, or CTF Baltic, is staffed by 160 German navy officers.

"The headquarters will play a crucial role in the preparation of military situation reports and in responding to regional challenges, including the protection of NATO member states’ interests against aggressive actions, particularly given the proximity of Russia," Pistorius said at the inauguration ceremony, TASS reported.

The new headquarters will be tasked to plan joint naval drills with allies and partners and will direct NATO’s naval operations in times of peace, crisis, and war.

Along with Germany, participants include eleven countries, namely the United Kingdom, Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, France, Sweden, and Estonia. It will be staffed by 60 officers from these and other partner countries in peacetime. In periods of crises or war, its staff can be expanded to 240.

MP/PR