West's conflict with Russia turning into real "direct war"

"One gets the impression that just as Hitler put most of Europe, including the French, Spanish, and Scandinavians, under the Nazi banner, so the United States is now rallying Europe so that it will bear the brunt of the war with Russia — so far with elements of a hybrid war, but increasingly turning into a real, 'direct' war against us. And also under the Nazi banner. Only this time the 'standard-bearer' is not Hitler, but Zelensky," he said in an interview.

US to Continue Trying to Restrain Russia Regardless of Election Outcome

Moscow must prepare for the continuation of attempts to restrain Russia's development under any administration after the presidential elections in the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Returning to the question of which of the US candidates or parties is more preferable to us, I can only say that we must prepare for the fact that the attack on our interests, actions to restrain our development will continue under any administration," the minister said in an interview with the AiF website.

"The Americans consider any international problem, any of their international interlocutors, first of all, from the point of view of the inadmissibility (as they have written in their doctrinal documents) of anyone on this planet becoming stronger than the United States.

It is clear that this is a utopia. If you look at the evolution of the contribution of the gross domestic product of various countries to the global GDP, the share of the United States is steadily declining, while that of China, India, and BRICS as a whole is steadily growing. It already exceeds the combined GDP of the G7 countries by about 5 percentage points," he noted.

The United States does not want to give up the reins of power that they had after World War II through the Bretton Woods institutions, through the role assigned to the dollar in the international monetary system, even after the system of free exchange of the dollar for gold was abolished, the minister said. According to Lavrov, the leading position of the dollar is largely maintained artificially.

MNA/