Iran to respond to Israel as per international law: Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an exclusive interview with Al-Masry Al-Youm, touched on how the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, will only fuel the Resistance’s motivation even further, and that Iran is ready to defend its land from any threat by Israel.

Referring to the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, in Gaza, he said that the assassination of the head of the Hamas political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, is yet another Israeli war crime against the Palestinian and Lebanese people and the leaders of the resistance.

However, Tel Aviv does not understand that these operations will be an incentive for the resistance to continue their fight against Israel, especially as this comes after the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh and the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

He stated that the blood of the martyrs will not be in vain, and will continue to be a curse that haunts the Israelis, adding that it will remain an example for the Palestinian people and the region's people.

It will also remain a vengeance that will pursue members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which is still committing war crimes against humanity and genocide against the Palestinian people, despite calls from the international community to stop the war, Araghchi noted.

Regarding the strength of the effect of the Israeli operation on Resistance, he said that it will be from strength to strength, and there is a need for the Hamas movement and the Lebanese Hezbollah to be two major forces of resistance against the occupation, which does not respect any international values ​​or laws.

He continued that Netanyahu ensures that there is no future for Israel and that he has only achieved positional and tactical victories through the assassinations of Resistance leaders, adding that this recent crime committed by assassinating Sinwar, which they believe will stop the Resistance, will only be a strong boost for it.

He went on to say that this makes us more ready for any attack and any possible scenario against Tehran than before.

Though Iran does not want any escalation, it will respond in an appropriate manner to the nature of Israel’s response in accordance with international laws, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed.

Referring to the war on Gaza and Lebanon as the most prominent of problems in the region, Araghchi said that the criminal war that has been taking place in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the war on Lebanon, and the aggressive attacks against Iran are issues of common interest between us, Egypt and the countries of the region.

He pointed out that his visit to Cairo was for political consultations, and both countries urged for a ceasefire.

SD/