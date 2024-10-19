https://en.mehrnews.com/news/223200/ Oct 19, 2024, 9:44 PM News ID 223200 World Middle East World Middle East Oct 19, 2024, 9:44 PM Netanyahu's house damaged in Hezbollah drone attack TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Photos reveal damage to Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea after it was struck by a Hezbollah drone. News ID 223200 کپی شد Related News Netanyahu reacts to Hezbollah attack on his residence Iran to respond to Israel as per international law: Araghchi VIDEO: Watch attack on Netanyahu's residence Tags Netanyahu Hezbollah Drone Attack
